Get dad this 6-tool Ryobi combo kit for Father’s Day: $199 (Reg. $299)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 6-Tool Combo Kit with two batteries and charger for $199 shipped. Normally $299, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If dad doesn’t have a tool kit like this yet, Ryobi is a great place to start. I’ve used their products for many years and absolutely love them. The ONE+ system allows you to use the same battery (two of which come in this kit) on every item in the “world’s largest 18-volt tool system.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and just start off with the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Drill / Driver (LDX120C) for $35 shipped. The battery isn’t compatible with as many other items, and you’ll only get a single tool here, but it’s the perfect starting place if you don’t have anything yet.

Regardless of whether you get the Ryobi combo kit or the BLACK+DECKER drill, you’ll need some drill bits. This 109-Piece BLACK+DECKER Combination Accessory Set (BDA91109) for $17 Prime shipped is a great starting place. You’ll get a variety off drill bits for wood, metal, plastic, and masonry here, as well as some hole drilling attachments, screw driving accessories, and more.

Ryobi Multi-tool Bundle features:

Drill/Driver: 2 speed settings (0-440 or 0-1600 RPM) variable with a spring-loaded trigger

Reciprocating Saw: Features tool-free blade change

Reciprocating Saw: Adjustable, pivoting, shoe allows depth-of-cut control and more efficient use of blade

Circular Saw: Features an EXACTLINE Laser, which automatically activates during use for improved cutting accuracy

JobPlus Multi-Tool: Includes a sanding pad and 5 pieces of sandpaper and a multi-tool attachment head

Impact Driver: Auto-load chuck for fast, easy, one-handed bit loading and ejecting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!