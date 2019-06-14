Get dad this 6-tool Ryobi combo kit for Father’s Day: $199 (Reg. $299)

- Jun. 14th 2019 6:56 pm ET

Get this deal
$299 $199
0

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 6-Tool Combo Kit with two batteries and charger for $199 shipped. Normally $299, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If dad doesn’t have a tool kit like this yet, Ryobi is a great place to start. I’ve used their products for many years and absolutely love them. The ONE+ system allows you to use the same battery (two of which come in this kit) on every item in the “world’s largest 18-volt tool system.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and just start off with the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Drill / Driver (LDX120C) for $35 shipped. The battery isn’t compatible with as many other items, and you’ll only get a single tool here, but it’s the perfect starting place if you don’t have anything yet.

Regardless of whether you get the Ryobi combo kit or the BLACK+DECKER drill, you’ll need some drill bits. This 109-Piece BLACK+DECKER Combination Accessory Set (BDA91109) for $17 Prime shipped is a great starting place. You’ll get a variety off drill bits for wood, metal, plastic, and masonry here, as well as some hole drilling attachments, screw driving accessories, and more.

Ryobi Multi-tool Bundle features:

  • Drill/Driver: 2 speed settings (0-440 or 0-1600 RPM) variable with a spring-loaded trigger
  • Reciprocating Saw: Features tool-free blade change
  • Reciprocating Saw: Adjustable, pivoting, shoe allows depth-of-cut control and more efficient use of blade
  • Circular Saw: Features an EXACTLINE Laser, which automatically activates during use for improved cutting accuracy
  • JobPlus Multi-Tool: Includes a sanding pad and 5 pieces of sandpaper and a multi-tool attachment head
  • Impact Driver: Auto-load chuck for fast, easy, one-handed bit loading and ejecting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$299 $199

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide