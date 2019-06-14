Grab a speedy Samsung 500GB Nvme M2 Solid State Drive at $100, new all-time low

- Jun. 14th 2019 10:19 am ET

$100
0

Amazon offers the Samsung 500GB 970 ECO Nv,e M2 Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. That’s down from $50 at Best Buy and other online retailers, as well as a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s 500GB 870 EVO solid-state drive delivers fast transfer speeds up to 3400MB/s and each model is backed by a five-year warranty. You can use the Amazon Confirmed Fit tool at the top of the listing to make sure that this hard drive is compatible with your device. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If this model happens to not fit with your MacBook or PC, consider grabbing an external case to make everything come together. There are plenty of options out there, and we just reviewed a pretty sweet clear case option Orico which you can check out here.

Samsung 970 EVO Nvme M2 Solid-State Drive features:

  • 500GB Solid State Drive
  • Pcie Gen 3.0 x4 interface
  • Read speed up to 3400 MB/s
  • Write speed up to 2300 MB/s
  • Backed by a 5 years manufacturers Warranty

