Saucony picks up your pace with an extra 15% off clearance & styles from $42

Saucony’s Sale on Sale Event is offering an extra 15% off already reduced styles with code SALE15 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Kick up your workouts this summer with the Ride ISO Running Shoes that are on sale for $76 and originally were priced at $120. They’re available in sizes for men or women and were designed for support. They also feature a cushioned insole for additional comfort. This shoe is one of Saucony’s best-selling options and it features a lightweight, flexible fit to mimic your natural stride. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Saucony customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

