Craft to your heart’s content w/ Silhouette’s CAMEO 3 Cutting Machine: $164.50

Amazon offers the Silhouette CAMEO 3 Wireless Cutting Machine for $164.73 shipped. Also this price at Walmart. It goes for over $200 at B&H, while Jo-Ann Crafts charges $270. It had been selling for around $190 at Amazon before dropping to the best price it’s been there so far in 2019. Whether you like to make crafts as a hobby or are ramping up your side hustle, the CAMEO 3 will serve you well. Bluetooth wireless connectivity means you can beam your designs to this craft machine with ease. It’s capable of cutting vinyl, paper, cardstock, fabric, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

The CAMEO 3 includes a cutting mat and blade. With your savings, add to your crafting arsenal by picking up the Silhouette Tool Kit for $13. It comes with a hook, scraper, spatula, pick-me-up, 6-inch ruler, and microfiber cloth.

Silhouette CAMEO 3 Wireless Cutting Machine:

Cuts a variety of material including vinyl, paper, cardstock, fabric, and other materials up to 12 inches wide and 10 feet long.

Use the powerful Silhouette Studio design software to create your projects. Features Bluetooth technology for wireless cutting or plugs into your home computer.

Features a dual-carriage for multi-tool use and a higher 2 mm clearance to cut thicker materials. Is compatible with Print & Cut and PixScan technology.

Includes Silhouette CAMEO cutting machine, Silhouette Studio software, power cable and USB cable, 12-Inch Cutting Mat, AutoBlade cutting blade

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!