Craft to your heart’s content w/ Silhouette’s CAMEO 3 Cutting Machine: $164.50

Amazon offers the Silhouette CAMEO 3 Wireless Cutting Machine for $164.73 shipped. Also this price at Walmart. It goes for over $200 at B&H, while Jo-Ann Crafts charges $270. It had been selling for around $190 at Amazon before dropping to the best price it’s been there so far in 2019. Whether you like to make crafts as a hobby or are ramping up your side hustle, the CAMEO 3 will serve you well. Bluetooth wireless connectivity means you can beam your designs to this craft machine with ease. It’s capable of cutting vinyl, paper, cardstock, fabric, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.
The CAMEO 3 includes a cutting mat and blade. With your savings, add to your crafting arsenal by picking up the Silhouette Tool Kit for $13. It comes with a hook, scraper, spatula, pick-me-up, 6-inch ruler, and microfiber cloth.
Silhouette CAMEO 3 Wireless Cutting Machine:
- Cuts a variety of material including vinyl, paper, cardstock, fabric, and other materials up to 12 inches wide and 10 feet long.
- Use the powerful Silhouette Studio design software to create your projects. Features Bluetooth technology for wireless cutting or plugs into your home computer.
- Features a dual-carriage for multi-tool use and a higher 2 mm clearance to cut thicker materials. Is compatible with Print & Cut and PixScan technology.
- Includes Silhouette CAMEO cutting machine, Silhouette Studio software, power cable and USB cable, 12-Inch Cutting Mat, AutoBlade cutting blade
