Save 25% on Sterilite’s 3-Drawer Wide Organizer at a new all-time low of $15

Walmart is currently offering the Sterilite 3-Drawer Wide Cart Organizer for $14.96 with free shipping on orders over $35. Also available at Amazon, though it’s currently back-ordered. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 25% discount and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Sterilite 3-Drawer Wide Cart Organizer is a great way to tidy up your office, kids’ playroom and more. It provides plenty of space to storage pretty much anything and even features wheels for easily moving around. With over 2,200 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’d rather keep your desk looking its best, then consider opting for the best-selling AmazonBasics Mesh Desk Drawer Office Organizer at $10. This is a notable option for keeping all of your workstation’s accessories in their place and won’t break the bank either.

Sterilite 3-Drawer Wide Cart Organizer features:

The Sterilite Wide 3 Drawer Cart offers a practical and versatile storage solution for any room of the home. Organize and store a variety of household items that are frequently used in the bedroom, kitchen / pantry, bathroom, craft room, nursery or dorm room. The clear drawers allow contents to be easily identified while keeping them contained. Keep clothing, towels, craft supplies, toys and more organized and neatly stored. The drawer stop feature prevents drawers from being removed accidentally.

