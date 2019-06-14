Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation for $249.99 shipped. Also at Microsoft. Normally $350, they’re on sale for $300 at B&H right now and this is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. In my little time with the Surface Headphones, the way you interact with them was unmatched for any other cans I’ve ever used. The dials on the side were fantastic for controlling volume or ANC level and made making minute changes super simple. Microsoft’s Surface Headphones are the perfect Father’s Day gift as they’ll give dad great audio while letting him sit and relax without being bothered by outside sounds. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

The COWIN E7 Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are available for $54 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This would be a great alternative for those who are looking to save a few bucks and still block out the world around them. Just know, the audio quality, nor the way you interact with these headphones will be of the same caliber as the Surface Headphones above.

If you’re looking for around-the-neck buds instead of over-ear cans? We’ve got the Klipsch R5 Neckband Headphones down to $70 right now from $119. Neckband headphones like this are great for workouts and the like, as they offer water resistance and a lightweight design when compared to larger over-ear offerings.

Microsoft Surface Headphones features:

Noise cancellation – Up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation, Up to 40 dB for passive noise cancellation.

Your built-in assistant can do it for you. Just ask Microsoft Cortana to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more.

Use your voice and simple, intuitive controls to adjust the volume, skip tracks, mute your mic, or hang up calls. Audio pauses when you take your headphones off.

Keep it quiet with active noise cancellation you can adjust with an easy on-ear dial. Or, turn it all the way down to better hear conversations without removing headphones.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!