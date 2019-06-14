Tramontina’s 7-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven drops to $46 today (Reg. up to $80)

Jun. 14th 2019

Walmart is offering the Tramontina 7-quart Gourmet Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven for $46.07 shipped. Regularly up to $80 at Walmart, this model starts at $55 from Amazon third-party sellers and goes for $73+ at Home Depot. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Alongside the cast iron construction, it has a porcelain enamel interior finish and is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Today’s deal also ships with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Outside of the AmazonBasics range, this is one of the most affordable 7-quart Dutch oven deals we can find. The 7-quart AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven goes for slightly less at $40 shipped. However, you won’t get that porcelain interior or the lifetime warranty by taking that route. Whatever you do, take a swing by our Home Goods Guide for deep deals on DIY gear, glassware, small appliances, indoor gardens and much more.

Tramontina 7-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven:

Take your meals from the stove right to the table with the Tramontina 7 qt Dutch Oven. It’s constructed with cast-iron with a porcelain enamel finish for scratch-proof durability. The oval Dutch oven is shaped to accommodate large cuts of meat or batches of soups and stews, allowing you to prepare a meal fit for your next gathering in a single vessel. It comes with an off-white porcelain enamel interior that’s easy to clean. This cast-iron Dutch oven is ideal for roasting meats and poultry.

