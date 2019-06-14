Tripp Lite’s 100W Power Inverter is a road trip essential at $24.50 (23% off)

Amazon offers the Tripp Lite 100W Car Power Inverter for $24.69 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $32, that’s good for a 23% discount and drops the price to its second lowest this year. Tripp Lite’s inverter features a 120V AC power adapter. Plus with dual 2.4A USB ports, this car power inverter is a great way to ensure that your all of your devices, from smartphones to laptops and more, stay fueled up on road trips and more this summer. With over 510 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.9/5 star rating.

Alternatively, there’s the more budget-conscious FOVAL 150W Car Power Inverter for $18 Prime shipped at Amazon. That’s a little over $6 less than today’s discounted Tripp Lite option. But that price difference does trade off the passthrough DC port as well as reducing the AC outlet to 110V.

Tripp Lite 100W Car Power Inverter features:

Converts 12V DC battery power to standard 120V AC power

Runs smartphones, laptops, tablets, GPS units, game systems, portable TVs, DVD players, MP3 players and other electronics

Features one AC outlet, 12V CLA, 2.1A USB port and 1.0A USB port

Outputs 100 watts (continuous); 200 watts (peak)

1-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!