Stock up on Vega Protein Powder today at Amazon with deals from $23

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 53% off a selection of Vega Protein Powders. Even better, most items qualify for Subscribe & Save, which takes an extra 5% off and drops prices to as low as $23. Free shipping applies with Prime or in orders over $25. A notable deal here is the Vega Essentials Vanilla Shake 18-Serving Tub for $28.11 after all applicable discounts. Regularly $37, this is the best price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. This plant-based vegan protein powder does not contain dairy, gluten, or GMOs. Note: make sure to cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid subsequent deliveries at standard rates. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale here for more flavors and varieties.

While you’re at it, pick up this Blender Bottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle 2-pack from $15. These 28-ounce bottles feature a screw-on lid with a leakproof seal. Buying a pair means you can alternate bottles throughout the week.

Vega Essentials Vanilla Shake:

PLANT-BASED PROTEIN POWDER: 20g vegan protein from a multisource blend of pea protein, hemp protein, and flaxseed

YOUR DAILY ESSENTIALS: Take on the morning chaos with more than just protein powder. You’ll get 25% DV of 12 vitamins and minerals in every serving

GREENS: Including ingredients like broccoli, kale, and spirulina

ANYTIME NUTRITION: Blend a serving of Vega Essentials with your favorite fruit as a meal replacement

OMEGA-3 ALA: Each serving of Vega Essentials Shake includes 1g Omega-3 ALA from flaxseed

NO ADDED SUGAR: Vega Essentials Shake is sweetened with stevia, our naturally calorie-free sweetener of choice.

