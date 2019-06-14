VUDU $5 Sale: The Big Lebowski, John Wick, The Day after Tomorrow, more

VUDU is back with another $5 Weekend Sale. Our favorite from the lineup is The Big Lebowski for $5 in 4K UHD. For comparison, it’s $15 in HD on Amazon and $15 for 4K on Google Play. Jeff Bridges stars in this hilarious bowling comedy from the Academy Award-winning Coen brothers. Join the “Dude” and his bowling buddies on their journey that blends unforgettable characters, kidnapping, a case of mistaken identity and White Russians. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop our favorites below or view all titles here.

Don’t forget about today’s iTunes sale with titles in just about every genre. Plus, you can pick up the complete series of Breaking Bad for $30 today, too. More of a physical media fan? Check out yesterday’s Blu-ray roundup with up to 20% off from both Barnes & Noble or buy-one-get-one-free at Best Buy.

VUDU is part of Movies Anywhere, so be sure to set that up. Though not all titles on VUDU are compatible, the majority are. It’ll let you take your digital copies anywhere you go, syncing them across multiple streaming platforms with ease.

Our top $5 picks:

The Big Lebowski:

From the Academy Award-winning Coen brothers, The Big Lebowski is a hilariously quirky comedy about bowling, a severed toe, White Russians and a guy named…The Dude. Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski doesn’t want any drama in his life…heck, he can’t even be bothered with a job. But, he must embark on a quest with his bowling buddies after his rug is destroyed in a twisted case of mistaken identity. Starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Turturro, experience the cultural phenomenon of The Dude in the “#1 cult film of all time!” (The Boston Globe).

