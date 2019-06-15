Amazon Twelve South Sale: Score Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch gear from $12.50

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand for $39.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you use a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop as your daily driver, this Twelve South stand is an elegant way to elevate it on your desk. In some instances this can convert a sitting desk into a more comfortable standing one. It’s also great for bringing your portable computer to a similar level as a nearby monitor which is what some of us at 9to5Toys have done. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find more Twelve South gear on sale.

More Twelve South gear on sale:

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Protection – Anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches

Better Ergonomics – Curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain

Multiple Uses – Pair with a full-size keyboard & mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality

Air Flow – Curve keeps 70% of the base exposed for optimal cooling

Compliment your Workspace – Curve’s modern minimal design uses a single piece of bent aluminum to fit in with your work environment

Compatible with laptops 11″ to 17″ such as Apple MacBooks, Acer, ASUS, HP, Dell, Microsoft Surface Pro, Microsoft Surface Laptop, Lenovo, Samsung, and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!