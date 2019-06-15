beyerdynamic’s DT-770 Pro Studio Monitor Headphones drop to $129 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the beyerdynamic DT-770 Pro Studio Monitor Headphones for $129 shipped. Matched at Focus Camera. That’s around $20 off the going rate and is the lowest price we have tracked in 2019. These closed over-ear 250 ohm headphones are perfect for mixing tracks or editing podcasts. Velour ear pads offer a similar look and feel of velvet for an extremely soft touch when worn. An included 10-foot cable gives wearers plenty of slack to move around their studio. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Prefer Audio-Technica? Its ATH-M50x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones are also $129, giving you a similarly-priced alternative to look over. You’ll give up the soft velour ear pads for leather ones, but this set is most often chosen by Amazon shoppers as it’s the #1 best seller.

beyerdynamic DT-770 PRO Headphones features:

Closed over-ear headphones for professional mixing in the studio

Perfect for studio recordings thanks to their pure and high-resolution sound

The soft, circumaural and repalceable velour ear pads ensure high wearing comfort

Hard-wearing, durable and robust workmanship

Practical single-sided cable

