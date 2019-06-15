Expand dad’s toolkit w/ DEWALT’s 20V MAX tools from $69, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tools on sale from $69 shipped. Our top pick is the 5-Tool Combo Kit for $296, which generally goes for around $530 at Amazon. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find a drill, impact driver, flashlight, grinder, and more in this bundle, making it a great way to begin your DIY projects this summer. One of my favorite tools when building projects is an impact driver, as it makes quick work of just about any screw you come into contact with. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can shop the entire sale here.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 100-piece DEWALT Screwdriving and Drilling Set for $48 shipped. You’ll find just about any bit you could ever need for starting your projects here. Or, you could opt for this more budget-friendly 40-piece DEWALT Impact Ready FlexTorq Screw Driving Set at $20 Prime shipped. It doesn’t have quite as many bits like the above kit, but it’ll get you going just the same.

Not a DEWALT fan? Home Depot has a 6-tool Ryobi combo kit on sale for $199 right now. It’s only an 18V set and doesn’t include a grinder, but it’s a nice alternative to check out if you’re looking to save some cash.

DEWALT 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit features:

Dcd780 20V max Lithium drill; high speed transmission that delivers 2 speeds (0-600 & 0-2, 000 RPM) for a range of fastening and drilling applications

Dcf885 20V max Lithium impact driver; offers 1-handed loading for its 1/4″ hex chuck that accepts 1″ bit tips

Dcs393 20V max Lithium circular saw; 6-1/2″ Carbide blade can cut 2×4’s at a 45-degree angle in a single pass

DCG412 20V max Lithium grinder; with an 8, 000 RPM motor that provides high power for cutting and grinding applications

DCL040 20V max Lithium flashlight; brightly illuminates your work area with LED output of 110 Lumens

