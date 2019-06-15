Keep critters at bay w/ the Orbit Yard Enforcer Sprinkler: $55 (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Orbit Yard Enforcer Motion-Activated Sprinkler (62100) for $54.99 shipped. Normally $70, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked in over 12 months and is the best available. If you have a problem with critters and animals getting into your flower beds or gardens, this is a great way to deter them. Using nothing but harmless water, the Orbit Yard Enforcer has a built-in battery-powered motion sensor that turns it on should something cross its path that shouldn’t be there. The sprinkler is smart, though, as it can tell the difference between animals and tree movement. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t need motion detection? Pick up the GrowGreen Garden Sprinkler for just $20 Prime shipped. You’ll have to turn it on and off manually, but it’ll water your yard just the same. Plus, its compact design will be easy to store once the watering season dies down.

Orbit Yard Enforcer Sprinkler features:

Keeps animals and pests out of plants, yards and gardens using a harmless spray of water.

The only deterrent sprinkler on the market with options for day only, night only, or 24 hour protection

Simply press spike into soil or turf to firmly hold the Yard Enforcer in place

Sprays up to 70 feet in diameter, covering 3,840 square feet when set to a full circle

Get over 7,500 activation cycles on just 4 AA alkaline batteries and as little as 2 cups of water per activation.

Sensing technology learns the difference between trees and animals, so your water will not activate every time the wind blows

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!