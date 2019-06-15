Stay quenched on rides w/ Polar’s 24-oz. Insulated Water Bottle: $8 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Polar 24-oz. Insulated Water Bottle for $8.15 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in 2019. I bought two of these bottles several years back for long bike rides and absolutely love them. In addition to standard insulation features, this bottle sports external foil layers that reflect solar rays. This repels heat, helping keep your beverage cooler for longer. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep your bottle clean when you spend today’s savings on this $4 brush. Thanks to the implementation of bristles and a sponge, this brush makes it a cinch to quickly clean all of your bottles. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Polar Insulated Water Bottle features:

The Original Insulated Water Bottle – As the first to make insulated, BPA-free plastic sports water bottles, Polar Bottle has had over 20 years to perfect keeping liquids stored and cool for twice as long.

Ultimate Thermal Protection – The double-wall construction of our insulated water bottles creates a thermal barrier of air to keep heat out and cold in. Foil layers reflect solar rays for additional thermal protection. Dishwasher and freezer safe.

