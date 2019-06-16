Take $560 off Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular w/ 512GB of storage

- Jun. 16th 2019 8:17 am ET

$719
B&H offers Apple’s previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB for $719 shipped. This model has a list price of $1,279 and our previous mention was $799. This is the best offer currently available from trusted retailers by around 20%. Save big on a high-end iPad Pro: the 2017 model sports a 12.9-inch Retina display, Apple A10X processor, and LTE connectivity. Includes Touch ID and a 12MP rear iSight camera.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case to make the most of today’s purchase. This smart cover provides 360-degree protection and the ability to angle your iPad for viewing content.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor
  • 4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 12MP iSight Camera
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • Lightning Connector, Smart Connector

B&H Photo

