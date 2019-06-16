Google Pixel 3 on sale from $500 with bundled service, XL $600 (25% off)

B&H offers Google Pixel 3 64GB in unlocked condition with 3-months of Mint Mobile service for $499.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. For comparison, it typically sells for $600 and the Mint Mobile service is valued at $60. Notable features include a 6.3-inch 1440p display, Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU, 128GB of storage, and Google’s top-grade 12MP camera. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Prefer the larger Pixel 3 XL? You can grab the 64GB model with bundled pre-paid service or $599.99 shipped. Best Buy is currently charging around $800 in unlocked condition without any additional add-ons. Pixel 3 XL offers a 12.2MP camera and Google’s larger 6.3-inch display.

Put your savings to work and grab a clear case to keep your investment safe. This popular option from Spigen is available for both Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

Of course, if you’ve been keeping up with the rumor mill, Google is expected to launch a new model later this check. Check out all of our coverage for more details.

Google Pixel 3 features:

GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE Compatible

North American Variant

Rear 12.2MP Dual-Pixel Camera

Optical + Electronic Image Stabilization

Dual 8MP Front-Facing Cameras

Wide-Angle Lens for Group Selfies

2.5/1.6 GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU

64GB Storage Capacity + 4GB of RAM

5.5″ 2160 x 1080 FHD+ OLED Display

Android 9.0 Pie

