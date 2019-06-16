Outfit your patio with tiki torches at up to 25% off in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 25% off a selection of patio torches and fuel starting at $7. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One of the hotter deals in today’s sale is on the Tiki 64-inch 4-in-1 Resin Jar Torch at $13.99. Normally selling for $19, that’s good for a $5 discount and drops the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. This versatile option can be placed on a patio table or converted into a full-sized tiki torch. It’s a great option for adding a little bit of ambiance to your outdoor space this summer and will burn for four hours at a time. Across the board reviews are pretty solid, and this option embodies that with a 4.2/5 star rating from over 300 customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Regardless of which of the patio torches you pick up, it’s a great idea to buy some fuel alongside it. Luckily today’s sale is full of some discounted options. At $7, the 32-Ounce TIKI Clean Burn BiteFighter Torch Oil is an easy recommendation.

Tiki 64-inch 4-in-1 Resin Jar Torch features:

Versatile 4-in-1 torches designed to resemble travertine stone finish. These durable resin and metal torches can easily be converted to: a full-sized torch, a mid-sized torch, a deck-mounted torch (deck clamps included), or an outdoor tabletop torch. Customize height of torches with included 4-piece pole. Each includes an easy-to-fill, wide-mouth 12oz canister, enough for up to 4 hours of burn time per fill.

