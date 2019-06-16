Outfit your patio with tiki torches at up to 25% off in Amazon’s Gold Box

- Jun. 16th 2019 9:19 am ET

From $7
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 25% off a selection of patio torches and fuel starting at $7. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One of the hotter deals in today’s sale is on the Tiki 64-inch 4-in-1  Resin Jar Torch at $13.99. Normally selling for $19, that’s good for a $5 discount and drops the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. This versatile option can be placed on a patio table or converted into a full-sized tiki torch. It’s a great option for adding a little bit of ambiance to your outdoor space this summer and will burn for four hours at a time. Across the board reviews are pretty solid, and this option embodies that with a 4.2/5 star rating from over 300 customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Regardless of which of the patio torches you pick up, it’s a great idea to buy some fuel alongside it. Luckily today’s sale is full of some discounted options. At $7, the 32-Ounce TIKI Clean Burn BiteFighter Torch Oil is an easy recommendation. 

Tiki 64-inch 4-in-1  Resin Jar Torch features:

Versatile 4-in-1 torches designed to resemble travertine stone finish. These durable resin and metal torches can easily be converted to: a full-sized torch, a mid-sized torch, a deck-mounted torch (deck clamps included), or an outdoor tabletop torch. Customize height of torches with included 4-piece pole. Each includes an easy-to-fill, wide-mouth 12oz canister, enough for up to 4 hours of burn time per fill.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $7

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Tiki Brand

Tiki Brand

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go