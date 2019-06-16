Amazon’s Gold Box discounts top books for your Kindle reading list from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a wide selection of top-rated Kindle eBooks to expand your reading list from $1.99. There are a variety of different genres in the sale, meaning that just about everyone will be able to find a new book to add to their digital collection. Each of today’s discounted digital books will become a permanent addition to your collection and will be accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app. Most of the eBooks normally sell for $10 or so, with today’s sale dropping them to some of the best prices we’ve seen. As the name of the sale suggests, all of the discounted titles are highly-rated. Shop the entire sale here to find the latest edition to your digital library.

We’re also seeing some notable comic sales this weekend. Celebrate Father’s Day with up to 67% off Marvel or 50% off Dark Horse comics.

Ready Player One synopsis:

In the year 2045, reality is an ugly place. The only time teenage Wade Watts really feels alive is when he’s jacked into the virtual utopia known as the OASIS. Wade’s devoted his life to studying the puzzles hidden within this world’s digital confines—puzzles that are based on their creator’s obsession with the pop culture of decades past and that promise massive power and fortune to whoever can unlock them. But when Wade stumbles upon the first clue, he finds himself beset by players willing to kill to take this ultimate prize. The race is on, and if Wade’s going to survive, he’ll have to win—and confront the real world he’s always been so desperate to escape.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!