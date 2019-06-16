Pick up V-MODA’s stylish Crossfade Wireless Headphones at $40 off, now $100

Amazon offers the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $99.99 shipped in four different styles. Typically selling for $140 these days, that’s good for a nearly 30% discount and is within a cent of our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. With up to 12 hours of listening on a single charge, V-MODA’s headphones are based around dual 50mm drivers and also feature a built-in microphone. Design-wise, these headphones pair steel with vegan-grade leather for a luxurious form-factor. Plus, with 715 customers having left a review, these V-MODA cans carry a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

Willing to ditch the more premium branding? COWIN’s E7 Headphones bring active noise cancelling and a 30-hour playtime into the mix, all with a $54 price tag when you clip the on-page coupon. Not to mention, they’re very well-reviewed as well, with over 9,400 customers having left a 4.3/5 star rating.

We’re also still tracking a noteworthy discount on beyerdynamic’s DT-770 Pro Studio Monitor Headphones, which have just dropped to $129 (Reg. $150).

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Headphones features:

Crossfade Wireless gives you the best of both worlds: wireless via Bluetooth technology for ultimate freedom, wired if you run out of juice or just want to enjoy pure analog mode with your own headphone amp or DAC. Either way, you still get V-MODA Crossfade’s award-winning signature sound.

