Let Siri control your lights w/ 2 Wemo HomeKit Dimmer Switches: $95 ($20 off)

Amazon is currently discounting a two-pack of Wemo Wi-Fi Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switches for $95.46 shipped. Over at Belkin direct you’ll find the two-pack selling for $115, saving you nearly $20 and dropping the price to within $1 of the all-time low. At the end of last year, Belkin retroactively added HomeKit support into the mix. That joins both Alexa and Assistant control, as well as integrating with a variety of other smart home platforms. In-wall switches are notable options for getting whole-home smart lighting at a more affordable price. Over 60% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.

Whether you’re a renter or if installing an in-wall option is just out of the question, Belkin has another great way to expand your HomeKit setup. At $24 each, Belkin’s Wemo Mini Smart Plug is a great alternative that also features HomeKit support while dropping the dimming capabilities. We also crowned it as our favorite smart plug at the beginning of the year.

Wemo Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switches features:

Easily set the ambiance of any room and control your lights from anywhere with the WiFi enabled Wemo Dimmer bundle. These two smart Dimmers use your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of your lights from anywhere in the world. No subscription or hub is required: simply install the Dimmers and you can dim your lights from the wall, the Wemo app or with your voice using Siri, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!