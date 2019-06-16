Today only, get a 1TB Western Digital Portable Hard Drive for $40 (Reg. $55)

- Jun. 16th 2019 8:36 am ET

Today only, B&H offers the Western Digital 1TB Portable External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $55 at Best Buy and today’s deal is $4 less than the previous Amazon all-time low. Having a 1TB hard drive on hand is a good idea for various uses, including Time Machine backups and expanding your gaming console storage. This model is compatible with both Mac and PC. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

WD Portable Hard Drives feature:

Keep your important photos, videos and documents securely backed up with this WD Elements portable hard drive. The USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports offer fast data transfer rates and seamless connectivity. With 1TB of memory, this WD Elements portable hard drive provides ample data storage space in a compact device.
  • 1TB Storage Capacity
  • USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatibility
  • Extra storage for your photos, videos, music and files
  • Formatted for Windows 8, 7, Vista & XP; Easily Reformat Drive for Mac
  • WD quality and reliability

