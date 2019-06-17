Score a 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro console today from $327 shipped (Reg. $400)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console for $329.99 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. While today’s deal is $20 below the Amazon E3 2019 sale price, you can score one for $3 less on eBay right now using code PROMO3 at checkout. Either way, these are the lowest totals we have seen on Sony’s high-end machine in the big summer sales and a perfect time to upgrade to 4K/HDR gaming. More details below.

While today’s featured deals are the lowest out of pocket price around right now, you’ll want to browse through our E3 2019 sale roundup. Most of the deals are still live and there are still some PS4 Pro bundle offers that might entice you with extra game add-ons. You’ll also find PS Plus subscriptions down at $40 on Amazon still as well as deep deals on a massive list of games and much more right here.

Here are today’s best game deals and we still have DualShock 4 PS4 controllers at one of the best prices of the summer: $34 (Reg. $50+).

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB:

Power up your gaming experience with better graphics, performance and get ready to level up to a whole new league with this 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro Console. The new PS4 Pro console is optimized to make your games look stunningly sharp on a 4K TV gaming output. All you need to do is turn on the boost mode to give your PS4 games accessibility to the enhanced power of the PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, the new PS4 lets you reap the benefits of faster frame rates and much more.

