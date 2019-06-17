Go all digital w/ the disc-less Xbox One S 1TB + 3 games at $197 ($335 value)

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3 for $196.99 shipped. Be sure to use code PROMO3 during checkout. The new all-digital Xbox is regularly $250, but has dropped down to $200 for the big E3 2019 summer sale. However, that is without the three digital games attached, making today’s offer one of the best we’ve ever tracked on the all-digital Xbox. For more details on the disc-less console, be sure to check out our Xbox One S All-Digital Edition unboxing and first look video right here. And then head below for more rock-bottom Xbox deals.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Just about all standard Xbox One S configurations are $50 off at $250, But Target is also offering a $50 gift card with purchases of the Battlefield V and NBA 2K19 bundles right now. And be sure to swing by our E3 2019 roundup for even more as today might be your last shot at the rock-bottom summer pricing.
We also have 15% off Xbox Gift Cards, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 and this Fosman dual controller charger for just $12 Prime shipped.
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition:
Go all digital with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and build a library of digital games that travels with you and is available in the cloud. Take your cloud saves on the go, and enjoy the ability to preorder and pre-install upcoming games so you’re ready to play the moment they launch. Expand your options with Xbox Game Pass, discovering and downloading over 100 great games (subscription sold separately)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!