Go all digital w/ the disc-less Xbox One S 1TB + 3 games at $197 ($335 value)

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3 for $196.99 shipped. Be sure to use code PROMO3 during checkout. The new all-digital Xbox is regularly $250, but has dropped down to $200 for the big E3 2019 summer sale. However, that is without the three digital games attached, making today’s offer one of the best we’ve ever tracked on the all-digital Xbox. For more details on the disc-less console, be sure to check out our Xbox One S All-Digital Edition unboxing and first look video right here. And then head below for more rock-bottom Xbox deals.

Just about all standard Xbox One S configurations are $50 off at $250, But Target is also offering a $50 gift card with purchases of the Battlefield V and NBA 2K19 bundles right now. And be sure to swing by our E3 2019 roundup for even more as today might be your last shot at the rock-bottom summer pricing.

We also have 15% off Xbox Gift Cards, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 and this Fosman dual controller charger for just $12 Prime shipped.

Go all digital with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and build a library of digital games that travels with you and is available in the cloud. Take your cloud saves on the go, and enjoy the ability to preorder and pre-install upcoming games so you’re ready to play the moment they launch. Expand your options with Xbox Game Pass, discovering and downloading over 100 great games (subscription sold separately)