Anker’s best Lightning cables, projectors, and more on sale from $9.50

Anker’s Amazon storefront has its 6-foot PowerLine II MFi Lightning Cable for $9.74 Prime shipped when promo code ANKERPL6 is applied during checkout. That’s a 20% savings and the best we can find. Grab the 10-foot version for $10.49 (Reg. $15) with code ANKERPL10 to save even further. Anker makes some of the best Lightning cables out there, making this a no-brainer deal if you need to stock up on extras for your office, mobile setup, or wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today only, Woot is offering a variety of Anker accessories and projectors starting at $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the Nebula Mars II Portable Projector for $329.99. That’s as much as $170 less than Amazon where we’ve previously seen it hit as low as $362. I’ve been using this projector for movie nights out on the patio during warmer months. It’s lightweight and has integrated streaming features along with one HDMI input. Surprisingly, the dual 10W speakers do a nice job of providing solid audio quality. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker Lightning Cables feature:

Strength In Numbers: Extreme reinforcement ensures internal wiring is protected to keep phones charging—able to support over 175lb (80kg).

Ultimate Durability: Lasts 12x longer than other cables and proven to withstand over 12000 bends in strict laboratory tests.

Charge Fast: MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed.

A Cable for Life: We’re so confident about Powerline II’s long-lasting performance that we gave it a hassle-free, lifetime warranty.

What You Get: Anker PowerLine II (6ft including both ends), a hassle-free lifetime warranty and friendly customer service.

