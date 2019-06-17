Boil water in minutes w/ a highly-rated 1.7L electric kettle: $32 (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the COSORI 1.7L Electric Kettle for $31.38 shipped. For comparison, it’s normally $40 and this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked. Its all-time low is $30 and was set during an Amazon Gold Box deal. This kettle is perfect for making coffee in a french press or hot tea for an afternoon by the pool. Plus, with a clear design, you’ll know exactly when the water gets hot enough. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,400 at-home baristas.

Nomad Base Station

Opt for the AmazonBasics model at $21 Prime shipped and save some cash. It’s only 1 Liter, instead of 1.7, and it’s not completely see-through, but it’ll still get the job done.

Looking for an easier way to make coffee? The Keurig Cafe is a must-have for any kitchen and is on sale for $150 right now. That’s $50 off the going rate and gives you the ability to make your own lattes or cappuccinos without visiting the coffee shop.

COSORI 1.7L Electric Kettle features:

The Cosori kettle use food-grade 304 stainless steel for both the inner lid and inner pot. 100% BPA Free and will not contaminate liquids, unlike other kettles use plastic for inner lid. Note: Part of the filter is plastic but it is 100% bpa-free

Made with the finest quality Borosilicate Glass which resists scratching and scuffing. Features British Strix thermostat technology; auto shut-off and boil-dry (dry-run) safety protection. Note: If you glass is broken during the transit, please do not use if in case of safety issue and contact us immediately

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!