Dress up your kitchen w/ beautiful enameled cast iron cookware from Cuisinart at $70

Today’s the day to up your cooking game with a 46% off Gold Box from Amazon on Cuisinart enameled cast iron 7qt casserole or Chicken fryer at a low $69.99 shipped. That’s around 30% off the regular going rate. These 4.5/5 star rated cookware items available in 3 colors each will not only up your cooking game but also dress up your kitchen in use or in storage.
Casserole features:
- Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution
- Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining
- Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors
- Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops
- Oven and broiler safe
- 7-Qt. capacity
- Dishwasher safe for convenient maintenance and easy cleanup
