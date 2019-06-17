Dress up your kitchen w/ beautiful enameled cast iron cookware from Cuisinart at $70

- Jun. 17th 2019 8:35 am ET

$70
0

Today’s the day to up your cooking game with a 46% off Gold Box from Amazon on Cuisinart enameled cast iron 7qt casserole or Chicken fryer at a low $69.99 shipped. That’s around 30% off the regular going rate. These 4.5/5 star rated cookware items available in 3 colors each will not only up your cooking game but also dress up your kitchen in use or in storage.

Casserole features:

  • Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution
  • Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining
  • Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors
  • Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops
  • Oven and broiler safe
  • 7-Qt. capacity
  • Dishwasher safe for convenient maintenance and easy cleanup

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$70

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

About the Author