Pick up a 3-pack of Gold Toe women’s socks for $5 Prime shipped (Reg. $13)

- Jun. 17th 2019 12:15 pm ET

$5
0

Amazon is offering the Gold Toe Women’s Turn-Cuff Socks 3-pair Pack in White or Black for $5 Prime shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low; these socks are regularly priced at $13. This style is great for everyday wear and their turn-cuff style is timeless. They were also designed to be lightweight. Rated 4.6/5 stars with 320 reviews.

Keep your shoes smelling fresh the Odor-Eaters Durable Cushioned Insoles that are $5. These insoles are made of activated charcoal that help to keep your feet fresh for hours. Rated 3.9/5 stars with over 200 reviews.

Gold Toe Turn-Cuff Socks feature:

  • Gold Toe socks feature comfortable, breathable fabrication, reinforced toe, and durable elastic turn cuffs.
  • Includes three solid pairs of socks for shoe sizes 6-9.
  • Gold Toe Anklets are made of pima cotton and stretch nylon.
  • Lightweight, soft pima cotton. Reinforced heel and toe. USA/Imported.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$5

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
gold toe

About the Author