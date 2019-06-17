Pick up a 3-pack of Gold Toe women’s socks for $5 Prime shipped (Reg. $13)

Amazon is offering the Gold Toe Women’s Turn-Cuff Socks 3-pair Pack in White or Black for $5 Prime shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low; these socks are regularly priced at $13. This style is great for everyday wear and their turn-cuff style is timeless. They were also designed to be lightweight. Rated 4.6/5 stars with 320 reviews.

Keep your shoes smelling fresh the Odor-Eaters Durable Cushioned Insoles that are $5. These insoles are made of activated charcoal that help to keep your feet fresh for hours. Rated 3.9/5 stars with over 200 reviews.

Gold Toe Turn-Cuff Socks feature:

Gold Toe socks feature comfortable, breathable fabrication, reinforced toe, and durable elastic turn cuffs.

Includes three solid pairs of socks for shoe sizes 6-9.

Gold Toe Anklets are made of pima cotton and stretch nylon.

Lightweight, soft pima cotton. Reinforced heel and toe. USA/Imported.

