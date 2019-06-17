Keurig’s Cafe brewer makes lattes & cappuccinos for $150 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Keurig Cafe Special Edition for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, it’s normally around $200 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This brewer doesn’t stop at normal K-Cups, but specializes in making cappuccinos or lattes as well. You’ll also find a built-in milk frother to enjoy warm and whispy cream in your coffee. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 new release on Amazon.

Don’t need something that makes lattes and froths milk? Pick up a normal Keurig for $60 shipped. Save some extra cash and move away from the K-Cup ecosystem with the AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffee Maker for $20 Prime shipped.

Want something a little more versatile? The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System with Thermal Carafe is down to $180 shipped right now from its normal $200 price point. This is a match of its all-time low and is the best available right now. I’ve got the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System with Glass Carafe and absolutely love it. My fiancée loves the iced and cold brew coffee it makes (in less than 10 minutes), and I really enjoy the iced tea it produces. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Keurig Cafe Special Edition features:

COFFEE SHOT FOR SPECIALTY DRINKS: Press the SHOT button to brew a concentrated shot of coffee from your favorite K-Cup pod to make delicious hot or iced lattes and cappuccinos

DISHWASHER SAFE FROTHER: Froth fresh milk, including skim, soy, and almond. The frother is dishwasher safe to ensure easy clean up after use

STRONG BREW: Increase the strength and bold taste of your coffee. 4 CUP SIZES: 6, 8, 10, and 12oz

SIMPLE BUTTON CONTROLS: Just insert any K-Cup pod and use the button controls to brew delicious coffee, or make hot or iced lattes and cappuccinos

LARGE 60oz WATER RESERVOIR: Allows you to brew 6 cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. Removable reservoir makes refilling easy

