Linksys’ $90 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender has a 10,000 sq. foot range (30% off)

- Jun. 17th 2019 9:41 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Linksys AC3000 Max-Stream Tri-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender for $89.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Normally selling for $130 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 30% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the third time we’ve seen it below $100. With the ability to cover up to 10,000 square feet, this Tri-Band 802.11ac router can dish out 3,000Mbps speeds. It features beam forming technology for improved coverage as well as four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Over 240 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More details below.

If the amplified 10,000 square foot range is overkill for your setup, then consider opting for TP-Link’s RE220 Range Extender at $25 when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll still enjoy 802.11ac, but at the expense of only having dual band coverage that supports up to 750Mbps connections.

Plus, a great way to make use of your savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cable. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $7 at Amazon.

Linksys Max-Stream Range Extender features:

Extend your next-gen AC Wi-Fi connection in hard-to-reach locations of your home such as the backyard, garage, or bedroom, so you can get blazing AC3000 Wi-Fi speeds to Smart TVs, Blu-ray Disc players, iPads, tablets, laptops, and smartphones. Powerful amplifiers and four high-performance external antennas deliver maximum power and range, allowing everyone in your family to enjoy 4K/HD movie streaming, simultaneous online gaming, social media, and more.The Max-Stream RE9000 tri-band range extender helps you get the most out of your home Wi-Fi by delivering faster speeds than dual-band range extenders.

