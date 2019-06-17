Get camping w/ 20% off Marmot backpacks, sleeping bags & more from Backcountry

Backcountry is offering 20% off one full-priced Marmot item with code MARMOT20 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Marmot Long Hauler Small Duffel Bag for $87, which is down from its original rate of $109. This duffel is great for all of your road trips or weekend getaways this summer. It also features a cushioned shoulder strap, water-resistant exterior and zippered pockets for organization. However, if you’re needing a larger option the Long Hauler Expedition Duffel is perfect. It’s also on sale for $151 and originally was priced at $189. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

