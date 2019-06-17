Grab a 6-foot MFi Apple Watch cable for $19 Prime shipped

UGREEN (99% positive feedback from 80,700) via Amazon offers its 6-foot MFi Certified Apple Watch Cable for $19.16 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code ZIZ2V2YF is applied during checkout. That’s good for 20% off and the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. As a comparison, Apple charges $29 for a cable half as long. Compatible with all Apple Watch models, this MFi-approved cable is a great buy if you need an extra one for travel, the office, or just as a backup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

UGREEN Apple Watch Charger features:

Apple MFi Certified Charger: Built-in MFI certified (PPID: 219693-0085.) magnetic wireless charging module, the apple watch charger cable combines MagSafe technology with inductive charging

Made for all Apple Watch iWatch: This portable wireless iwatch charger is broadly compatible for all 44mm 42mm 40mm 38mm Apple Watch models; Apple Watch Series 4 3 2 1, Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch Nike+, Apple Watch Hermès, Apple Watch Edition

Original SuperFast Charging Speed: Offers a fast original charging speed for your Apple watch series 4 3 2 1; This portable apple watch charger cord only takes 2.5h to fully charge your apple watch

Easy to Use and Carry: The Strong of magnets the apple watch charging cable will automatically stick to your watch and start to charge. It can be used without stand. The apple watch series 4 charger is lightweight and portable, convenient for carring around and travel

