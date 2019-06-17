Mount this boom mic stand to your podcast desk for $7 shipped (Reg. $13+)

BuyDig is offering the Deco Gear Microphone Suspension with Boom Scissor Arm for just $6.99 shipped. Regularly up to $13, it sells for closer to $15 at Beach Camera where it is normally around $25. This model is now matching our previous mention and is at the best price we can find. This mountable boom stand will leave your mic at arm’s reach with the ability to adjust it for particular situations. It has an all-steel construction and is ideal for home podcast setups. Ratings are hard to come by on this model, but at just $7 shipped it might be worth a shot for home content creators. More details below.

One thing this mic stand does not include is a pop screen/filter. As you know from our best podcast gear and mic shield roundups, they can make a massive difference on the quality of your recordings. So do yourself (and your listeners) a favor and grab one from $8 Prime shipped or less.

Deco Gear Microphone Boom Scissor Arm Stand:

Made from all steel construction Sturdy, stable, tough, and durable Foldable, convenient to carry Can be mounted on the announcers table Double-braced arms

