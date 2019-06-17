Game on-the-go w/ MSI’s 15-inch GTX 1050 Ti laptop: $750 (Reg. $1,000), more

Today only, Woot is offering the MSI 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz i5/8GB/256GB for $749.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. For comparison, it’s listed for $1,000 at Woot’s official Amazon storefront and this is the best price we’ve tracked. Newegg offers a similar model for $900. You’ll get NVIDIA’s GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card built into this laptop, providing a great gaming experience when on-the-go. Plus, the 256GB SSD will not only give you speedy boot times but also launch programs and games super quickly. Reviews are somewhat slim here, but similar models are rated 4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Walmart is also offering the OVERPOWERED Gaming Desktop DTW2 with 3.2GHz i7/32GB/512GB/2TB for $899 shipped. With a bloated list price of $1,900, it’s gone for around $1,100 lately and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked all-time. With a GTX 1080 8GB graphics card, this desktop is built to game on ultra settings, giving you a fantastic viewing experience. Reviews are mixed here, but Walmart backs its OVERPOWERED lineup with a 30-day return policy and 2-year warranty.
MSI Gaming Laptop features:
- Last longer, use less power, and warm up quicker with the unique 15.6″ Full HD LED-backlit display
- 8GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power, expandable to 32GB
- 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe solid state drive has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files
- Enhanced viewing with the discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics with 4GB of dedicated video memory
- Includes wired USB MSI gaming mouse v3.0 with a precision gaming grade optical sensor, up to 6400 DPI, 7-buttons with scroll wheel, and onboard memory for up to 5 profiles.
- Wirelessly connect to a Wi-Fi signal or hotspot with the built-in 802.11ac wireless connection
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!