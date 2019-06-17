Game on-the-go w/ MSI’s 15-inch GTX 1050 Ti laptop: $750 (Reg. $1,000), more

Today only, Woot is offering the MSI 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz i5/8GB/256GB for $749.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. For comparison, it’s listed for $1,000 at Woot’s official Amazon storefront and this is the best price we’ve tracked. Newegg offers a similar model for $900. You’ll get NVIDIA’s GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card built into this laptop, providing a great gaming experience when on-the-go. Plus, the 256GB SSD will not only give you speedy boot times but also launch programs and games super quickly. Reviews are somewhat slim here, but similar models are rated 4/5 stars.

Walmart is also offering the OVERPOWERED Gaming Desktop DTW2 with 3.2GHz i7/32GB/512GB/2TB for $899 shipped. With a bloated list price of $1,900, it’s gone for around $1,100 lately and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked all-time. With a GTX 1080 8GB graphics card, this desktop is built to game on ultra settings, giving you a fantastic viewing experience. Reviews are mixed here, but Walmart backs its OVERPOWERED lineup with a 30-day return policy and 2-year warranty.

MSI Gaming Laptop features:

Last longer, use less power, and warm up quicker with the unique 15.6″ Full HD LED-backlit display

8GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power, expandable to 32GB

256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe solid state drive has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files

Enhanced viewing with the discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics with 4GB of dedicated video memory

Includes wired USB MSI gaming mouse v3.0 with a precision gaming grade optical sensor, up to 6400 DPI, 7-buttons with scroll wheel, and onboard memory for up to 5 profiles.

Wirelessly connect to a Wi-Fi signal or hotspot with the built-in 802.11ac wireless connection

