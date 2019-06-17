Expand your home network w/ NETGEAR’s 802.11ac range extender for $25 shipped

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX3700) for $24.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. For comparison, Walmart has it listed for $35 and this is a match for our last mention. This is just $1 above its all-time low and is the best available. This is a great way to expand your home network without investing in an expensive mesh system. Plus, there’s an Ethernet jack on the side that allows you to wire devices into your internet without having to run long cables. Rated 3.9/5 stars from tens of thousands of shoppers.

Looking to save more? The TP-Link 802.11n Range Extender is $17 Prime shipped. It doesn’t have the same speed as the above extender, and the reach isn’t as good, but it’s a nice alternative for those looking to save some extra cash.

NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

Get ready to connect anywhere in your house with this simple-to-use WiFi Range Extender. Increase your range and reduce interference. Best of all, no dead zones to stop you from having fun on your mobile devices, smart TVs, or game consoles. Dual band WiFi up to 750 Mbps; Supports new 802.11ac & b/g/n WiFi devices; External antennas for better performance; Convenient wall-plug design; Works with any WiFi router

