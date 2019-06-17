Enjoy Dolby Atmos w/ Pioneer’s AirPlay A/V Receiver + $35 GC: $229 (Save 20%)

Electronics Expo via Newegg offers the Pioneer Dolby Atmos-Ready AirPlay 5.1-Channel Network A/V Receiver (VSX832) bundled with a $35 gift card for $229 shipped. Having originally sold for $379, we’re more recently seeing it on sale for $250 at Amazon. With the added Newegg credit thrown into the mix, that’s good for a 20% discount and brings the price down to the best we’ve seen. Pioneer’s A/V Receiver is packed with high-end features at an entry-level price tag. You’ll find Dolby Atmos sound, AirPlay integration, four HDMI inputs, 4K HDR pass-through and much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Lock in even more savings by opting for Onkyo’s TX-SR373 5.2 Channel A/V Receiver at $183. For $46 less, you’ll be giving up AirPlay, Dolby Atmos and the Wi-Fi capabilities. But for those just getting started with building out a home theater, this is a solid starting point.

Pioneer AirPlay 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

Up to 80W per Channel at 8 Ohms

MCACC Sound Optimization

4K Ultra HD, 3D, and HDR Pass-Through

HDMI with Audio Return Channel

4 x HDMI-In / 1 x HDMI-Out

Built-In Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Connectivity

Apple AirPlay Connectivity

USB Port for Multimedia Playback

GUI On-Screen Display via HDMI

