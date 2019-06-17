Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers 1080p feeds, more for $130 (Refurb, Orig. $249)

Woot offers Prime members the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in certified refurbished condition for $129.99 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for $249 new and we’ve previous seen it around $160 on sale. Ring Video Doorbell Pro lets you easily track all the action outside your front door, it works with Alexa to communicate with visitors and lets you monitor with full 1080p video feeds. Includes a one-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditch the doorbell features and the hefty price tag, and consider going with a Wyze Cam instead. It features full 1080p feeds and a compact design for around $25. Best of all? Free cloud storage makes it easy to track all of the action whether you’re at home or not.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires. Compatible with ios, android, mac and windows 10 devices

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

