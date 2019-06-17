Seagate’s 2TB portable HDD bundles 2-months of Creative Cloud: $55 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB Portable Hard Drive with a 2-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud’s Photography Plan at $54.99 shipped. It originally went for $80 and has gone for around $70 lately. This is a match for its all-time low. You’ll be able to store your photos that you edit through Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan on this drive to keep them with you everywhere. Or, you can hook it up to your Xbox One or PS4 to expand its storage, the possibilities are endless. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash by opting for this SanDisk Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $12 Prime shipped. It doesn’t have near the amount of storage as the above option, and you’ll lose out on the Adobe plan, but it’s a great alternative if you don’t need quite as big of a drive. Plus, it’s got a much smaller footprint, making it much more portable.

Seagate Backup Plus Slim Portable HDD features:

Store and access 2TB of photos and files on the go with Seagate Backup Plus Slim, an external hard drive for Mac and Windows

This portable external hard drive features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure, and is a stylish USB drive

Simply plug this external hard drive for Mac and Windows into a computer via the included USB 3.0 cable to back up files with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups. Reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine.

Edit, manage, and share photos with a one-year complimentary subscription to Mylio Create and a two-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan

Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included two-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!