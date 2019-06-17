Sharp’s 43-inch 4K UHDTV is a great addition to your office: $200 (Reg. $320)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Sharp 43-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $199.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Normally, this model retails for $320. For comparison, other 43-inch 4K UHDTVs on Amazon generally fetch around $250 and this is about the lowest we seen for a TV of this size. You’ll get a built-in Roku with this smart TV, allowing you to stream Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, Netflix, Hulu, and more without a secondary device. Plus, with built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, you’ll be able to control your TV with nothing more than your voice. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for the TCL 32-inch 1080p Smart HDTV for $150 shipped. You’re getting a smaller display and no 4K support here. But, for those who are on a tighter budget, or just need a more compact form factor, it’s a great option.

Looking for something else? Our Father’s Day Smart TV sale is still going on with prices starting at $210. You’ll find just about everything from 1080p screens to refurbished 4K models, all the way up to high-end OLED home theater behemoths.

Sharp 43-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Enjoy maximum impact from this Sharp 43-inch TV. It turns up the detail thanks to ultra-precise 4K resolutions that deliver four times as much detail as Full HD, creating complete immersion in your favorite movies or sports. Detailed contrasts and precise color rendering keep you watching this Sharp 43-inch TV.

