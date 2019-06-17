The SwissGear Ibex Backpack fits every MacBook + an iPad: $68 (Reg. up to $90)

- Jun. 17th 2019 2:38 pm ET

$68
0

Amazon is offering the SwissGear Ibex MacBook Backpack for $67.99 shipped. That’s $22 off what B&H is charging, about $12 off what it’s been averaging at Amazon, and is one of the best offers we’ve seen this year. With room for laptops up to 17 inches in size, this heavy-duty backpack is ready for every modern MacBook. A dedicated tablet pocket can protect and tote an iPad, ensuring that you have quick access to it as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Update: 3:20 PM: Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack in black for $13.21 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 48% discount and is a new low on this style. This backpack has room for an up to 15-inch MacBook as well as a bevy of internal storage compartments for other everyday essentials. Rated 3.9/5 stars

Keep your gear in order when you pick up a Cocoon Organizer for $12. Its elastic straps will hold electronics tightly in place and various sizes enable you to find a perfect slot for everything.

SwissGear Ibex Laptop Backpack features:

  • Triple Protect padded compartment protects up to a 17” laptop on all sides using three-layers of high-density foam
  • Dedicated 10-inch tablet pocket
  • CaseBase Stabilizing Platform keeps the bag standing in an upright position when placed on the floor, preventing it from tipping, and protecting your laptop
  • Comp-u-Flex computer pocket keeps your 17-inch widescreen snugly protected; Three main compartments provide space for all of your belongings

