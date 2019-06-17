This digital tire inflator makes sure a flat never leaves you stranded for $23

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife Digital Tire Inflator for $22.71 Prime shipped when the code G5GNCS4W is used at checkout. Normally $35, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever had a flat tire, you know how frustrating it is. This digital tire inflator plugs into your car’s DC outlet and uses a built-in compressor to air up your tires. It also works to pump up basketballs, footballs, and bike tires too. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the plug-in design for a manual pump and save. The Kitbest Bike Pump is $12.50 Prime shipped and gets the job done just the same, though it requires a little more effort. You won’t be able to easily inflate a car tire, but bike tires and balls will be no match for this budget-friendly pump.

Tacklife Digital Tire Inflator features:

With the Improved gear pump, can Tacklife ACP1B inflate the P195/65R15 car tire or 13″ tire from 0 to 35psi in 2.5 min, more effective and time-saving than other tire inflators, up to 150 psi preset pressure can be used for multiple vehicles.

Set the tire pressure that you want with Tacklife ACP1B air compressor pump, and press the power button, then no further action is required

Tacklife ACP1B tire compressor pump has a backlight digital display which is calibrated accurately with the ANSI B40.1 International Accuracy Standards (±1.5%)

The 10ft long power cord and 2.5ft air hose are neatly packed in Tacklife ACP1B tire pump

