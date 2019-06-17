Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Wacom PTH451 Intuos Pro Professional Pen & Touch Small Drawing Tablet for $149.95 shipped. Usually fetching $250 at retailers Best Buy, that’s good for a 40% discount, is $20 under the Amazon all-time low and the best price we’ve seen to date. Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing pad amplifies your Mac or PC’s ability to create digital art. It features a six-by-four-inch drawing area, 2,048 levels of pen pressure sensitivity and six programmable express keys. Whether you’re getting started with animation, graphic design or just want to brush up on your drawing skills, the Intuos Pro is a feature-packed but affordable option. Nearly 440 artists have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.

Several of the Wacom Intuos Pro Small Drawing Tablet’s features are targeted towards more experienced artists. So should the larger drawing area, macro keys and other more professional-grade features not be essential for you, consider opting for the Wacom Intuos Tablet at $70. For $80 less, you’ll be ditching that aforementioned functionality. But for those who want to learn the basics, it’s a more cost-effective option that’s sure to step up your art game.

Plus, you can always put your savings to great use by picking up some additional pen nibs alongside the tablet for under $7 at Amazon. And for some more professional options, the Wacom Intuos Pro Large Tablet gets 20% discount to $400, as well as more from $350.

Wacom Intuos Pro Drawing Tablet features:

With precision and control, you’ll be able to take full advantage of your professional software. The Intuos Professional Pen and Touch tablet has 2048 levels of pen pressure sensitivity on the pen tip and the eraser. You can edit your creative work with the accuracy and precision of traditional brushes and pens. Designed for both right and left-handed use, you can also enjoy the freedom of working unattached from your computer by using the Wacom wireless kit included with your tablet.

