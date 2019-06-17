Wyze Cam Pan can swivel 360-degrees and is on sale from $30 (Reg. $38)

Wyze is offering its Wyze Cam Pan for $29.99. Note: This does not include shipping, but it can be nabbed at Amazon for $34.99 shipped. Typically fetching $38, today’s deal offers at least 8% off and beats the previous Amazon low by $1. The original Wyze Cam is one of the most budget-friendly home cameras on the market. With Wyze Cam Pan, the company launched a device that can swivel 360-degrees while still offering it at a respectable price. There’s even an official mount that makes it easier than ever to get a bird’s eye view of your space. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pair today’s purchase with SanDisk’s $8 32GB microSD Card to ensure your new camera is ready to record. It offers speeds of up to 98MB/s, providing plenty of headroom for Wyze Cam Pan and many other microSD-compatible devices.

Wyze Cam Pan features:

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant: Ask your voice assistant to show your front door, kid’s room, or anywhere else you have your Wyze Cam Pan

110° per second rotation speed

360° horizontal view & 93° vertical view

Pan ScanTM with 4 custom waypoints

Motion tracking

