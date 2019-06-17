Wyze Cam Pan can swivel 360-degrees and is on sale from $30 (Reg. $38)

- Jun. 17th 2019 4:36 pm ET

0

Wyze is offering its Wyze Cam Pan for $29.99. Note: This does not include shipping, but it can be nabbed at Amazon for $34.99 shipped. Typically fetching $38, today’s deal offers at least 8% off and beats the previous Amazon low by $1. The original Wyze Cam is one of the most budget-friendly home cameras on the market. With Wyze Cam Pan, the company launched a device that can swivel 360-degrees while still offering it at a respectable price. There’s even an official mount that makes it easier than ever to get a bird’s eye view of your space. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pair today’s purchase with SanDisk’s $8 32GB microSD Card to ensure your new camera is ready to record. It offers speeds of up to 98MB/s, providing plenty of headroom for Wyze Cam Pan and many other microSD-compatible devices.

Wyze Cam Pan features:

  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant: Ask your voice assistant to show your front door, kid’s room, or anywhere else you have your Wyze Cam Pan
  • 110° per second rotation speed
  • 360° horizontal view & 93° vertical view
  • Pan ScanTM with 4 custom waypoints
  • Motion tracking

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Security

Home Security
Wyze

About the Author