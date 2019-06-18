Enjoy Google Assistant in your car w/ the ROAV Bolt for $40 (Reg. $50)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Anker ROAV Bolt Car Charger with Google Assistant for $39.99 shipped. Also available direct. Normally $50, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Not only will this car charger give you two ports to power your devices, but it also has Google Assistant built-in. Powered by your phone, you’ll be able to issue voice commands and enjoy navigation, music control, and more. In our review, we said that it offers “convenience even Android Auto can’t match.” Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

The Anker Roav SmartCharge T1 would be a great alternative at $26 shipped. It doesn’t offer built-in Google Assistant, but it does have an FM transmitter so you can listen to your phone through your car’s radio. Plus, it offers a built-in charging port to keep your devices powered.

Anker ROAV Bolt features:

Ensure full power for your mobile devices during long drives with this Anker ROAV Bolt car charger. It’s compatible with Google Assistant for voice-controlled navigation and music streaming, and it supports versatile connectivity via Bluetooth, and auxiliary port. This Anker ROAV Bolt car charger’s compact, lightweight design offers convenient portability and storage.

