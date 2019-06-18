APC’s 7-Outlet UPS keeps your gear online for up to four hours: $50 (24% off)

Newegg offers the APC BE670M1 675VA Seven-Outlet UPS for $49.99 shipped. In order to lock in today’s discount, you’ll need to apply code EMCTBUD22 at checkout. That’s good for a $15 drop from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, it’s only the third time we’ve seen it down at this price. Adding a UPS to your Wi-Fi router and modem is an easy way to make power outage-induced network downtimes a thing of the past. With 675VA, it’s rated with a four-hour runtime and also comes with a handy USB port for keeping your smartphone and more charged. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from just under 100 customers. More details below.
Other comparably-featured UPS sell for around $75 at Amazon. While today’s discounted APC model is a very solid option, you can save even more by opting for model with less power. The AmazonBasics Standby 400VA UPS at $40 is a notable alternative that saves you an additional 20%.
APC BE670M1 675VA Seven-Outlet UPS features:
- 675 VA / 360 Watts
- 7 total outlets – 5 battery backup and 2 surge only outlets
- 1 USB charging port (1.5 Amps)
- Compact and Lightweight Form Factor
- PowerChute software for safe system shutdown included
- Guaranteed protection from surges and spikes caused by storms, lightning, circuit overloads, power cycling, etc.
- ENERGY STAR certified
