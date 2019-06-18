The ASUS VivoBook is a great budget laptop at $450 (Reg. $510), more from $259

Amazon offers the ASUS VivoBook 15.6-inch Laptop with 2.5GHz i5/8GB/1TB (F510UA-AH50) for $449.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $510 and hasn’t gone for less since Black Friday 2018. Sporting a speedy i5 processor, you’ll also get 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, giving you a well-rounded machine. the 15.6-inch 1080p display will be great for watching movies or browsing deals this summer. You’ll also find USB 3.1 Type-C on this laptop, expanding your connectivity options. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of shoppers.

Tote around your new laptop in AmazonBasics’ 15-inch Laptop bag for $15 Prime shipped. It’s got enough room to hold your computer, charger, mouse, headphones, and more as you work on-the-go.

Though this laptop comes with only 8GB of RAM, there are two DIMM slots for you to upgrade it yourself. We’ve got several memory sets on sale, from the $34 8GB stick to give you 16GB total or the 32GB kit for $134, so be sure to check out that sale.

Other laptops on sale:

ASUS VivoBook features:

Powerful Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz (Turbo up to 3.1GHz) processor

14.2″ wide, 0.8″ thin and portable footprint with 0.3″ NanoEdge bezel for a stunning 80% screen-to-body ratio

15.6″ anti-glare Full HD 1920×1080 WideView display with ASUS Splendid software enhancement

8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD; Ergonomic chiclet keyboard with fingerprint sensor

Comprehensive connections including USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1), USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and HDMI; Lightning-fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi keeps you connected through any congestion or interference.Bluetooth 4.1

