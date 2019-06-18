The ASUS VivoBook is a great budget laptop at $450 (Reg. $510), more from $259

Amazon offers the ASUS VivoBook 15.6-inch Laptop with 2.5GHz i5/8GB/1TB (F510UA-AH50) for $449.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $510 and hasn’t gone for less since Black Friday 2018. Sporting a speedy i5 processor, you’ll also get 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, giving you a well-rounded machine. the 15.6-inch 1080p display will be great for watching movies or browsing deals this summer. You’ll also find USB 3.1 Type-C on this laptop, expanding your connectivity options. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of shoppers.
Tote around your new laptop in AmazonBasics’ 15-inch Laptop bag for $15 Prime shipped. It’s got enough room to hold your computer, charger, mouse, headphones, and more as you work on-the-go.
Though this laptop comes with only 8GB of RAM, there are two DIMM slots for you to upgrade it yourself. We’ve got several memory sets on sale, from the $34 8GB stick to give you 16GB total or the 32GB kit for $134, so be sure to check out that sale.
Other laptops on sale:
- Acer Aspire 3: $259 (Reg. $400) | Walmart
- 3GHz AMD A9/8GB/1TB
- Acer Aspire 3: $309 (Reg. $500) | Walmart
- 2GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/1TB
- Lenovo IdeaPad 330s: $349 (Reg. $449) | B&H
- 2.2Ghz i3/6GB/1TB
- Lenovo IdeaPad S340: $430 (Reg. $510) | Rakuten
- Must be logged-in
- w/ code LEN80
- 1.6GHz i5/8GB/256GB
- Huawei MateBook D: $500 (Reg. $630) | Newegg
- 2GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB
- Lenovo Flex 14: $600 (Reg. $900) | Rakuten
- Must be logged-in
- w/ code LEN120
- 1.6GHz i5/16GB/256GB
- Lenovo Legion Y730: $810 (Reg. $970) | Rakuten
- Must be logged-in
- w/ code LEN158
- 2.3GHz i5/8GB/1TB/16GB
- GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Lenovo Legion Y530: $960 (Reg. $1,650) | Rakuten
- Must be logged-in
- w/ code LEN176
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB/256GB
- GTX 1060 6GB GPU
- HP ZBook 15 G3: $1,399 (Reg. $3,499) | B&H
- 2.8GHz Xeon E3/16GB ECC/256GB
- Quadro M2000M 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro
ASUS VivoBook features:
- Powerful Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz (Turbo up to 3.1GHz) processor
- 14.2″ wide, 0.8″ thin and portable footprint with 0.3″ NanoEdge bezel for a stunning 80% screen-to-body ratio
- 15.6″ anti-glare Full HD 1920×1080 WideView display with ASUS Splendid software enhancement
- 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD; Ergonomic chiclet keyboard with fingerprint sensor
- Comprehensive connections including USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1), USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and HDMI; Lightning-fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi keeps you connected through any congestion or interference.Bluetooth 4.1
