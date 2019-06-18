Aukey’s dash cameras from $30 are must-have summer travel companions

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera (DRA1) for $29.99 shipped when the code QSVAUUJX is used at checkout. For comparison, this is $10 under its normal rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This dash camera offers 1080p recording and a 6-lane field of view to make sure that you capture everything needed on high-quality video. You’ll also find emergency recording lock that makes sure your video doesn’t get overwritten in case of an accident. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up a 32GB microSD card for $8 Prime shipped at Amazon to keep your footage safe. You’ll be able to easily transfer your recordings to the computer with this easy-to-use SD card. Not sure if these dash cameras will work for you? We’ve got a roundup with some of our favorite and break it all down for you.

Aukey 1080p Dash Camera features:

High-Definition Defense: The DRA1 Dashboard Camera keeps you covered on the roads. It captures sharp 1080p video (and optional in-car audio) with 140° field of view, and also performs well for nighttime driving.

Emergency Recording And Loop Recording: Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage

Extreme Temperature Operation: The super capacitor has greater heat And cold endurance and longer lifetime than standard battery technology

Easy Mounting: Easily and securely mount to your windshield in seconds with the included suction mount or double-sided 3M pads

