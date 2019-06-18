Aukey’s dash cameras from $30 are must-have summer travel companions

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera (DRA1) for $29.99 shipped when the code QSVAUUJX is used at checkout. For comparison, this is $10 under its normal rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This dash camera offers 1080p recording and a 6-lane field of view to make sure that you capture everything needed on high-quality video. You’ll also find emergency recording lock that makes sure your video doesn’t get overwritten in case of an accident. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Don’t forget to pick up a 32GB microSD card for $8 Prime shipped at Amazon to keep your footage safe. You’ll be able to easily transfer your recordings to the computer with this easy-to-use SD card. Not sure if these dash cameras will work for you? We’ve got a roundup with some of our favorite and break it all down for you.
Other Aukey dash cameras on sale:
- DR01: $45 (Reg. $60)
- 1080p, 170-degree FOV
- w/ code 3JV8WMN9
- DR02: $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Low-profile, 1080p, 170-degree FOV
- w/ code X23Y9HLK
- DR02J: $69 (Reg. $90)
- Low-profile, 4K, 157-degree FOV
- w/ code 5M6C9Y3M
- DR02D Dual: $110.50 (Reg. $130)
- Low-profile, 1080p, 170-degree FOV
- w/ code MW787VUO
Aukey 1080p Dash Camera features:
- High-Definition Defense: The DRA1 Dashboard Camera keeps you covered on the roads. It captures sharp 1080p video (and optional in-car audio) with 140° field of view, and also performs well for nighttime driving.
- Emergency Recording And Loop Recording: Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage
- Extreme Temperature Operation: The super capacitor has greater heat And cold endurance and longer lifetime than standard battery technology
- Easy Mounting: Easily and securely mount to your windshield in seconds with the included suction mount or double-sided 3M pads
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!