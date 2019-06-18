Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Money Pro Finance, Icewind Dale, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Icewind Dale, Money Pro: Personal Finance, Visual Math 4D, Aureus Prime and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Expense Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Montage: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flyer & Invitation Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 from $14, Sonic Mania $12, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: HappyTruck: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Monoposto: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Asketch: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 8player Pro: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Live Focus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Infamous Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: $1 (Reg. $2)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!