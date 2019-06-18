BIC’s Comfort Hybrid Men’s Razor w/ 6 blade refills now under $2 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the BIC Comfort 3 Hybrid Men’s Razor (1 Handle + 6 Cartridges) for just $1.79 after you clip the $2 on-page coupon. You’ll also need to opt for Subscribe & Save to get the lowest possible price, but even without it, this is a very notable deal. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $4+, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked and a perfect opportunity to stock up. Features include a lubricating strip with aloe and Vitamin E, 6 blade refills, and an ergonomic handle with a pivoting head. Rated 4+ stars from around 65% of the nearly 150 Amazon reviewers. More details below.

At under $2 Prime shipped, this is certainly worth a shot. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on any comparable shaver. Just note the refills are not sold separately on this model so if you’re looking to get some extended use out of the handle, it might be worth grabbing a couple of today’s bundle deal, if not just for the replacement blades.

BIC Comfort 3 Hybrid Men’s Razor:

3 blades provide a close, comfortable shave

Ergonomic handle and pivoting head for better control as you shave

Lubricating strip with Aloe and Vitamin E for enhanced glide

Disposable razor for men slips easily into a gym bag or travel kit

Each pack contains 1 fresh new handle and 6 blade refills (refills not sold separately)

