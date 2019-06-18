Amazon is offering Logan on 4K Blu-ray for $14.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, its normal price is $20 and the only time we’ve seen it go for lower at Amazon was Black Friday 2018. In the close of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine legacy, you’ll follow Logan as he finds out some interesting aspects of his life he never knew. You’ll be able to enjoy Logan in high-quality 4K UHD on either Blu-ray or digital copy thanks to this bundle. Plus, non-4K Blu-ray player owners can still enjoy the movie with the standard definition version included as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Want more 4K Blu-rays? Best Buy has a buy-two-get-one-FREE sale going on right now, and Amazon has several other titles available at great prices. Keep reading to find out more.

Best Buy’s buy-two-get-one-FREE 4K Blu-ray sale offers quite a few great titles. You’ll get the lowest priced movie free in the bundle, and the discount reflects once all three titles are in your cart. Our top three would be Lucy, John Wick, and Jason Bourne, which comes to $33 after the discount is applied. When not on sale, these three movies in 4K would set you back around $65 total at Best Buy. There are plenty of other titles available at Best Buy, so be sure to swing by the landing page to learn more.

Don’t forget about the latest iTunes sale with $10 4K titles, $1 horror rentals, and more. Does iTunes not have what you’re looking for, either? VUDU’s latest $5 HDX sale is still going on with The Big Lebowski, The Day After Tomorrow, Transporter 3, Flushed Away, and more.

No matter whether you pick up Blu-rays on sale or shop digital discounts, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere. The services links to both VUDU and iTunes, along with Amazon and other streaming providers to broaden your online movie library’s availability.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

Logan:

In a future where mutants are nearly extinct, an elderly and weary Logan leads a quiet life. But when Laura, a mutant child pursued by scientists, comes to him for help, he must get her to safety.

